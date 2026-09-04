Operation Safed Sagar Star Arnav Bhasin On Losing Roles

Arnav Bhasin, who played the role of flying officer Goofy in the widely acclaimed series Operation Safed Sagar, has revealed what it's like to be an outsider in the cine world. The actor also reflected on how industry realities can affect casting decisions.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Arnav talked about his acting journey and the challenges he has faced for being an outsider. “I would not say I have ever had people say mean things to me. It has been more about certain realities of the business. I have had situations where a director has called me and said they really wanted me for a part, but ultimately the production decided to cast someone else because they had more popularity or a certain commercial value. Of course, those moments sting, but you also have to understand that this is a business," he shared.

Speaking about the success of Operation Safed Sagar and the overwhelming response from fans, Arnav revealed he feels deeply “grateful” to have been a part of a project that has resonated on such a large scale. “I feel really fortunate to be part of a successful project. I think this is my first project that has genuinely connected with audiences on this scale, and what has been particularly moving is that the love seems to go beyond the performances,” he said.

Even though Arnav shared screen space with established actors including Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill, and Siddharth, he never felt apprehensive about being overshadowed. “There was honestly no apprehension about being overshadowed because, at the end of the day, we were all serving the same thing: the script, the story and the project. We were not there to inflate our own importance or try to stand out at every opportunity. None of them ever made me feel like I was the younger actor on set. Everyone was extremely generous, both on and off camera,” he added.

Created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is based on Operation Safed Sagar, the code name for the Indian Air Force's No. 17 Squadron of the IAF operations during the Kargil War.

The series stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Vinay Pathak, Manu Rishi Chadha, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, and Prajakta Koli, among others, in prominent roles. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.