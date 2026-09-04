'It Won't Happen For Sure': When Mamitha Baiju Feared Her Vijay Film Dream Was Over

Mamitha Baiju is currently recovering after being hospitalised following high fever and body pain. Amid this, an old interview of the actress speaking up about her wish to act in a Vijay starrer resurfaced online. During the interview, she also feared that the opportunity might never come her way.

What's Happening

In an earlier interview with Sillymonks Mollywood, Mamitha opened up about being cast alongside Suriya in Vanangaan.

At the time, she admitted that working with another superstar made her believe she might have lost her opportunity to feature in a Vijay film.

Mamitha Baiju said in the interview, "I have always wished to be roped in for Vijay's film, but now it won't happen for sure. When I was roped in for the superstar's film, the first thought that came to my mind was 'Oh now I won't be able to play a role in a Vijay movie."

Talking about the popularity of the Tamil superstar, Mamitha said she was overwhelmed by the kind of response his films receive from audiences.

"Vijay sir's films are celebrated in theatres, by his fans and movie buffs. I have grown up watching the films of these superstars," Mamitha said.

The actress also revealed that her admiration for Vijay dates back to her childhood. She specifically mentioned Ghilli, one of Vijay's most popular films, as a movie that contributed to her being a fan of the actor.

Mamitha Baiju Starred In Vijay's Last Film

Mamitha Baiju shared screen space with Vijay in his last film Jana Nayagan.

The film was directed by H Vinoth, with Vijay leading the cast.

Mamitha Baiju Shares Health Update

The association also shared a video in which Mamitha addressed the people who were looking forward to meeting her in Australia. She confirmed that she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to be there on the date that was confirmed. I am currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. If there had been any way possible, I would have come, but the doctors have advised me to take complete rest," Mamitha Baiju said.

The actor also said she was disappointed about missing the event. She explained that cancelling the trip was unavoidable because of her health.

The Clyde Malayali Association had earlier announced Mamitha as its celebrity guest and had been preparing for the Onam celebration. With her travel no longer possible, the organisation decided to push the event to a later date rather than go ahead as planned.

Actor Hopes To Meet Australian Fans Soon

Mamitha also apologised to the organisers and those who had been waiting for her appearance. She said she hopes to meet the Clyde Malayali Association members at a later date.

"I want to come and meet the Clyde family. I apologise to everyone. It is because of this situation that I have had to cancel. I hope this can happen on another occasion," Mamitha Baiju said.

The organisers have said that the new date will be announced once it is confirmed with Mamitha's team and the venue.