Lollapalooza India 2027 Lineup: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE, 5 Seconds Of Summer And More To Perform

The lineup for Lollapalooza India 2027 has been announced, bringing together international stars, established bands and Indian artistes for the festival's fifth edition.

What's Happening

The two-day event will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027.

The festival will feature performances across four stages, with the lineup spanning pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop, jazz, R&B, folk and independent music.

Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit will headline the 2027 edition of Lollapalooza India.

Dean, who won Best New Artiste at the 2026 Grammys, will perform tracks including Messy, Dive and Man I Need. Limp Bizkit, meanwhile, will make its Lollapalooza India debut. The nu-metal band is known for songs such as Break Stuff, Rollin' and Nookie.

The international lineup also includes KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C., 5 Seconds of Summer, St. Vincent and Steve Angello.

KATSEYE has gained international attention with songs including Gnarly, Touch and Gabriela, the latter earning a Grammy nomination.

Fontaines DC will bring its post-punk sound to Mumbai, while 5 Seconds of Summer will perform some of their popular tracks, including Youngblood.

St Vincent, a six-time Grammy winner, is also part of the lineup. Steve Angello, known for his work as a member of Swedish House Mafia, will add an electronic music set to the festival.

Indian Artists Performing At Lollapalooza India 2027

The Indian lineup brings together musicians from different parts of the country's independent and mainstream music scenes.

Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Ricky Kej with Stewart Copeland, The Manganiyar Seduction, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan and Rhea Raj are among the artistes set to perform.

The lineup also features Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, RANJ x Clifr, Swadesi, Yashraj, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki and Curtain Blue.

Run It's the Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao will also take the stage.