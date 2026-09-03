<i>The Traitors India</i> Season 2 Finale: Krystle D'Souza And Rida Tharana Win The Show

"Rise and shine, it's dhoka time!" And this season of The Traitors India had plenty of it.

After weeks of plotting, lying, manipulating, murdering, and surviving one vote after another, Rida Tharana and Krystle D'Souza have emerged as the winners of The Traitors India Season 2.

But their journey to the finish line was far from smooth.

There were moments when both Krystle and Rida came dangerously close to being caught. Suspicion was building around them; their names were being discussed, and it looked like their game could be up. But somehow, every time the walls began closing in, the game changed.

And that was perhaps the most exciting part of their journey. The Innocents came close - sometimes very close - but never close enough.

When Krystle Escaped And Shahneel Got Caught

Till Episode 6, the game seemed to be moving in a fairly predictable direction. Then came Episode 7 - and everything changed. The third traitor, Shahneel Gill, was evicted. But what made this elimination particularly interesting was that Krystle D'Souza was the one several contestants had begun suspecting. It looked like the Circle of Shaq could finally expose her.

Instead, private detective Tanya Puri made one smart move that shifted the entire conversation towards Shahneel.

Tanya questioned both Krystle and Shahneel about the letters they had received. Krystle successfully defended herself. Shahneel, however, stumbled.

When Tanya asked Shahneel what was written in the letters when someone was safe, her answer failed to convince the group. Shahneel said she didn't remember everything from the letter.

That small mistake proved costly. The suspicion around Krystle suddenly shifted towards Shahneel, and in the end, the contestants voted her out of the game. Just like that, Krystle survived what could have been one of the biggest blows to the Traitors' game.

But Episode 7 had another massive twist waiting.

Rida: A Brilliant Innocent, But A Not-So-Convincing Traitor?

In the very same episode, Rida Tharana - the fiery Innocent who had spent the game going after Traitors - became one herself.

And while Rida was undoubtedly a strong Innocent, being a Traitor was clearly not as easy. She did show her ruthless side when she murdered her closest friend, Prish. But the pressure of being a Traitor soon began taking its toll.

When Ansh exited the game, Rida broke down. And suddenly, the suspicion was back. Everyone was convinced that Rida had been blackmailed and turned into a Traitor. The players had connected the dots, and it seemed almost impossible for her to talk her way out of it.

Even Krystle appeared to believe that Rida's game was in serious trouble. There seemed to be no coming back. But then came another move that changed the game.

The Murder That Changed Everything

Malika was murdered. And that one decision was crucial. Malika, along with Dalip, was convinced that Rida was the new Traitor. The two were already influencing Shalini and building a case against her.

Had that group remained intact, Rida's position in the game could have become almost impossible to defend. But Malika's exit changed the numbers.

With Shalini, Sahil and Dalip left in the game, Rida and Krystle played a different card - the girl-power card. The two managed to get Shalini on their side, and the boys were voted out.

And suddenly, the game came down to three women. Krystle. Rida. Shalini.

But the final vote brought one more moment of suspense. Shalini voted for Rida. Rida voted for Shalini. And now, everything rested on Krystle.

Would Krystle Choose The Money Or Her Fellow Traitor?

This was where one decision could have changed everything. Krystle could have chosen to turn against Rida. She could have decided that winning the game alone was better than sharing the victory with her fellow Traitor.

After all, this was a game built on betrayal. Or was it? Because the rules of the game meant that in the event of a tie between a Traitor and an Innocent, the Traitor wins.

Krystle knew exactly what was at stake. Throughout the season, she had proved herself to be a calculating and fiercely strategic Traitor. She had survived suspicion, watched fellow Traitors fall and managed to stay in the game till the very end.

But when the final decision came, she chose Rida. The Traitor who had been fighting to survive was backed by her fellow Traitor.

And that was it.

Rida Tharana and Krystle D'Souza won The Traitors India Season 2.

Their journey had everything the show promises - close calls, suspicion, manipulation, murder and, of course, dhoka.

Because sometimes, in The Traitors, the best way to survive isn't to make sure nobody suspects you. It's making sure that when they do, someone else becomes the bigger target.

Rise and shine. It was dhoka time - and Rida and Krystle played it right till the end.

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