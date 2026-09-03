Dalip Tahil Recalls Fan Asking Why He Beat Shah Rukh Khan In <i>Baazigar</i>

Dalip Tahil is a household name in the film industry. Best known for playing memorable negative roles and antagonists, the veteran actor has delivered several memorable performances over the years. Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 saw Tahil foray into the world of reality television. A veteran not just in the cine world but also among the contestants on the reality show, Dalip has acted in over 100 films and spent more than forty years in the industry. In a conversation with SCREEN, he spoke about his experience of collaborating with Dharmatic Entertainment, venturing into a new zone, and his career spanning over five decades.

Of all the countless characters Dalip has played, one of his most memorable remains Madan Chopra in Baazigar, where he played the villain and shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Dalip, who shuttles between London and India, experienced an unexpected moment at Heathrow Airport, one he describes as an “emotionally charged” experience.

He recalled, “One girl came to me and she told me, ‘Sir, how? Why did you beat Shah Rukh? How did you hit him?'” To this, Dalip instantly replied, “Oh, cool down. He beat me as well.” Hearing this, the girl said, “That is okay. That is okay. Why did you beat him so much? You beat him.” Dalip then reassured her, saying, “I'm really sorry. I'm really sorry, but I can tell you that he's absolutely okay right now. And we're both okay, so you don't have to worry so much.” He said the fan was emotionally charged by the scene. “It was fantastic,” he added.

When asked whether he is still in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, the Soldier actor said, “Shah Rukh is extremely busy. He's got his own life, but whenever I meet Shah Rukh, it is with much warmth. We've done a bit of work after Baazigar. We did Ra.One, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, we have worked together.”

Talking about his experience on The Traitors Season 2, Dalip revealed that he initially thought the show was scripted, only to discover that it was completely “unscripted.”

Dalip Tahil is best known for films such as Trishul, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Darr, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Mission Mangal among others.

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