<i>Toxic</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash's Film Shows No Sign Of Growth Ahead Of <i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Release

After completing a week at the box office, Yash's Toxic has shown no signs of significant growth ahead of the big release of Mirzapur-The Movie. After eight days, the film's net collections stand at Rs 234.70 crore in India and gross at Rs 280.25 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 8, Toxic collected a net of ₹5.10 crore across 12,432 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹280.25 crore and total India net collections to ₹234.70 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film has grossed ₹1 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 322 crore.

The film minted Rs 101.10 crore on its opening day. It minted Rs 37.65 crore, 27.20 crore and 25.15 crore respectively on second, third and fourth day since its release.

On the first Sunday, the film minted Rs 23 crore.

On Monday, the film minted Rs 7.45 crore.

KGF Franchise And Its Jaw‑Dropping Numbers

When KGF released in 2018, Yash was not very popular outside the Kannada belt. By the time KGF 2 arrived, the first film had achieved cult status with its theatrical and OTT run.

KGF minted Rs 21.80 crore across Kannada and all languages on its opening day.

After nine weeks, the net collection of the film in India stood at Rs 228 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. KGF was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 core.

KGF Chapter 2 minted whopping worldwide collections of ₹1,215.00 crore (India gross: ₹1,000.85 crore; overseas: ₹214.15 crore) in 2022. The net collection of the film in India stood at Rs 434.70 crore. The budget of KGF 2 was Rs 100 crore.

The Hindi contribution which was Rs 55 crore on the first day, has been dropped to Rs 14 crore on fifth day.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, initiating a conversation on and off social media.