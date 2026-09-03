"Will Retire Before Doing Such Films": Internet Thinks Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Kiara Advani's <i>Toxic</i>

Taapsee Pannu took an indirect dig at Yash and Kiara Advani's big-ticket film, Toxic, during a recent interview, saying that she would prefer retiring to doing “such films” that released in the last couple of months. While Taapsee didn't name any film or actors, the Internet believes her comments are directed at Toxic.

During a conversation with Suchitra Mehrotra, Taapsee said she felt “privileged” that she started her career a decade ago, when Hindi mainstream films used to be different and not of “one kind”.

“Someone like me wouldn't have had a career, you know, if this was the time where only this kind of stuff was getting made,” she said.

The Gandhari actress then revealed that she recently had a conversation with her family while watching some of the films released over the past few months. Taapsee made it clear that, as an actor, she doesn't want to be a part of these kinds of films that are being made now.

She said, “I thought whether it is my time to retire.”

Taapsee clarified that she understands such films have an audience, but said that does not necessarily mean she would want to do them herself.

“I love my job, but not so much so blindly. I don't love my job blindly, to be doing that, those kinds of films,” she shared.

Reflecting on the trajectory of her films, Taapsee said she wants to make a filmography that stands the test of time.

Pannu said, “And I firmly believe there's a filmography, right? Times will change, the filmography will not change.” Taapsee added that she wants to be able to look back at her body of work years later without feeling embarrassed by her choices. “10 years after today, maybe the genre, as I said, will change, but my filmography will stay,” she said.

Internet's Reaction

As soon as the clip went viral, the Internet started commenting on it, claiming Taapsee took a dig at Kiara Advani's Toxic.

“Actually Tapsee Pannu did all those films at the beginning of her career only. So there is nothing left for her to offer. Now stop crying @taapsee, Kiara Advani has a great career,” said one.

Another comment read, “Kiara to kam se kam FILM me kia.. Aapka to OTT aaya tha Haseen Dilruba... Jo tha dikhane ko dikhaya apne.”

“Tell her to retire then and if she comes back talking like her life, her rules, then same applies to other actresses too,” read another comment.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film opened to mixed reviews. The film hasn't done big business so far as it was expected to.