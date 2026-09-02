"A Leader Admired By All Telugu People": Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Birthday Message For Brother Pawan Kalyan

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday. His brother Chiranjeevi shared a warm message for him on X.

Sharing a few pictures with Pawan, the megastar reminisced about his younger brother and reflected on the person he has known since childhood. He praised Pawan's dedication and strong values while also highlighting his journey into public service.

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Kalyan Babu is a dreamer..Love filled with loyalty, resolve infused with responsibility, a pure-hearted intent to do good for the people every moment—these are things I've seen in our Kalyan Babu since his childhood. He immerses himself completely in every task he undertakes, placing each step with a burning passion to bring well-being to ten people."

The actor claimed that the love and affection Pawan Kalyan shows towards their family are equally extended to the people who place their trust in him. "After taking on the responsibilities of Deputy Chief Minister, he works with dedication toward village development, upliftment of tribal areas, environmental protection, and fulfilling the basic needs of the people, imprinting his unique mark on governance," he added.

Chiranjeevi also praised his efforts to take development to even the most remote areas after taking charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. "The way he provides permanent solutions to so many problems that have lingered unresolved for years and carries development even to the remotest areas, fills me with immense joy and pride. Toward the people of Pithapuram who elected him, he stands as a steadfast support not just as a public representative, but as a family member."

The actor concluded his message by wishing Pawan Kalyan a life filled with good health, longevity, and continued achievements in public service. He sought the blessings of their family deity, Lord Anjaneya Swamy, and prayed that Pawan would have the strength and vitality to carry forward his responsibilities with renewed dedication and energy.

"Kalyan Babu, who feels the people's hardships as his own, as he reaches toward his future goals to become a leader admired by all Telugu people, I wish him success in every step. Praying to our family deity, Lord Anjaneya Swami, that he lives a full hundred years in health and vitality and rededicates himself to public service with even greater energy... Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Kalyan Babu. Big brother, Chiranjeevi," he concluded.

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in PSPK32, directed by Surender Reddy. He also has OG 2 in the line-up.