<i>Musafir Cafe</i> Fame Vedika Pinto's Next Is A Psychological Thriller With Lakshya

Vedika Pinto has been an internet sensation for a while now after her Netflix series Musafir Cafe; was a massive hit alongside Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana. She is now all set to romance Lakshya of Chand Mera Dil fame in Prosit Roy's untitled psychological drama.

Prosit Roy's last series Raakh gained immense appreciation from viewers, which makes this an exciting collaboration to look forward to.

The untitled project is a one-of-a-kind romance story with a psychological twist and is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to the genre.

Considering this is the first time the two will be sharing screen space, the excitement around it is palpable.

About Musafir Cafe

Netflix has officially renewed Musafir Cafe for a second season, giving fans another chapter in the story of Chander, Sudha and Preeti. The announcement comes just days after the romantic drama premiered on the streaming platform and left viewers discussing its emotional ending across social media.

The second season will bring back Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. Netflix confirmed the renewal on Wednesday through a press note.

Sharing the update, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I'm happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can't wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”

The first season wrapped up with a finale that left one major question unanswered. Instead of giving viewers a clear ending, the show closed with Chander standing between his past and present, leaving fans guessing what his next decision would be.

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