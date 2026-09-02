'Your Invitation Came When My Soul Needed It Most': Jasmine Bhasin On Meeting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

TV actor Jasmine Bhasin recently shared photos from her meeting with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and wrote a heartwarming note about the experience. In her post, she shed light on a difficult phase in her life and explained how the meeting helped her find clarity and inner peace.

Expressing her gratitude to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for inviting her to meet him personally, Jasmine wrote, "Some meetings in life feel like they were planned long before we even knew we needed them. Thank you, @gurudev, for inviting me to meet you personally at a time in my life when there was so much happening within me. There were conflicts in my mind, storms in my heart, and questions in my soul that I had not shared with anyone. And yet, when I sat in front of you, I somehow didn't feel the need to explain anything. It felt as though you already knew."

Recalling the impact of the interaction, Jasmine said his words and guidance reached her in ways she had not expected.

"Without me having to say much, your words, your presence, and your guidance reached the places within me that I didn't even know how to express. You gently showed me a direction when I was surrounded by confusion and reminded me of the path I needed to return to," she added.

The actor went on to speak about what the role of a spiritual guru means to her.

"Perhaps that is what a Guru truly is, not just someone who teaches you, but someone who understands the unspoken. Someone who sees the battles you are fighting silently and, with love and grace, guides you towards your own light."

Jasmine also said that she believes the meeting came at exactly the right time in her life.

"I truly believe that your invitation this time also came into my life at exactly the time my soul needed it the most. Some blessings don't come with noise; they arrive quietly and change something within you forever."

"Thank you, Gurudev, for your warmth, your divine presence, and for being a guiding light at a time when I needed one without even knowing how deeply I did. Grateful beyond words," Jasmine concluded.



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