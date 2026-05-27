Vikrant Massey Hugs Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sunil Grover Jokes. Watch

Actors Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Rajkumar Hirani recently met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Pictures and videos from the meeting made their way to social media.

The official Instagram page of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared the videos. In one clip, Vikrant Massey is seen touching his feet and hugging him. Vikrant, who will be playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the project White, says in the video, "I got to play the role of such a person, who is my guru, home, guide, my everything. I am really grateful."

In another video, Sunil Grover is seen cracking a joke with the spiritual guru. He said, "When big producers and directors meet me, they praise me a lot. But they don't work with me. What should I do?" Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in his signature style, advised him to listen to the director of the universe.

Sajid Nadiadwala's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, also shared a picture from the meeting on X. The caption read, "A legacy built over 75 years, carried forward with gratitude, faith and countless memories. We're honoured to share this special moment with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji."

Rajkumar Hirani said he had approached Gurudev during the shoot of PK (2014) and requested permission to film at his Bengaluru centre, especially for the ashram scenes and the large crowds. "I was quite certain Gurudev would decline the request. Nevertheless, I still went ahead and asked him for permission. To my surprise, Gurudev instantly gave his consent and allowed me and my team to shoot at The Art of Living Foundation premises," he added.

Hirani said Gurudev was also impressed with the film's story, as it exposed fake godmen.

According to reports, Vikrant Massey will undergo a remarkable transformation for his role in White and has already begun the process. He has met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and is studying his body language in real life. The film will be produced in Hindi, English and Spanish, targeting a global cinema-going audience, and the makers aim to dub it into several other international languages.