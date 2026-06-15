Vikrant Massey On Playing The Villain In <i>Pritam And Pedro</i>: 'Sick Of Playing The Boy Next Door'

Actor Vikrant Massey says he was tired of essaying the boy-next-door roles and is happy that he is finally getting the opportunity to step into the shoes of a different character in the Avinash Arun-directed series Pritam and Pedro.

Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, and Mona Singh also star alongside Massey in the series, which has filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani attached as creator and producer.

"As everyone says, even if we get one passing shot or scene in the Hirani-verse, that's more than enough. I am very excited about the show. Also, the good man turning bad or anti-hero... I was sick of playing the village boy or the boy next door. Finally, sir (Hirani) has given me a chance. In the Hirani-verse, antagonists are not conventional. It's the same with Martin," the 12th Fail star told reporters at the trailer launch of the show.

Created and produced by Hirani, Pritam and Pedro revolves around two completely mismatched men who get pulled into a strange cybercrime mystery filled with humour, confusion, and unexpected twists.

The 39-year-old actor said the series revolves around "a relevant topic". He added that he has been a victim of cybercrime himself, as his emails were hacked twice, and his wife also faced an issue when money was deducted from her account.

"...It's such a relevant topic. I think everyone has become a victim of it. It's entertaining, and you will also see the human side of Martin," said the actor, known for his roles in Haseen Dillruba, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Ginny Weds Sunny.

The series is set to stream on JioHotstar on July 3.