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Viral Clip Of Sunil Grover Sleeping On Ganga Ghat Wins Hearts, Fans Say "Down To Earth"

The video is trending on social media as users appreciate his down-to-earth demeanour

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Viral Clip Of Sunil Grover Sleeping On Ganga Ghat Wins Hearts, Fans Say "Down To Earth"
Sunil Grover is a popular actor-comedian.
  • Sunil Grover shared a viral video of himself sleeping by the Ganga river ghat
  • The video shows him in a peaceful setting, admired for his humility online
  • Sunil Grover is known for his comedy characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati
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New Delhi:

A video of comedian and actor Sunil Grover has gone viral showing him sleeping by a ghat on the Ganga. He shared the clip on his official Instagram page with the caption, "Taare Zameen Par."

The video is trending on social media as users appreciate his down-to-earth demeanour. He is seen sleeping amid other people in the crowd. The tranquil atmosphere of the place and his simplicity have won over the internet. There is no clear indication of whether the video was shot in Rishikesh or Haridwar.

Internet Reactions

Fans flooded the comments section with affectionate messages.

One user wrote, "This is why you're so loved."

Someone else added, "Best actor in the world."

"Best actor," wrote another user.

Other comments read, "Bless you more, sir" and "Kya banda hai yaar."

Many internet users also called Sunil Grover "down-to-earth."

About Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover is popular for his stage comedy and the character roles he has played. His eccentric characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Indian television are widely loved. He also reunited with his former co-stars for the hugely popular The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Over the years, Grover has built a strong connection with audiences through his unique style. His recent mimicry acts, including impressions of Aamir Khan and Kader Khan, have once again put him in the spotlight. Fans across platforms have been sharing clips and praising his comic timing.

He has headlined web shows such as Sunflower and appeared in smaller roles in films like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Salman Khan's Bharat.

He is also a key member of the upcoming film Vvan - Force of the Forest, led by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

ALSO READVikrant Massey Hugs Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sunil Grover Jokes. Watch

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