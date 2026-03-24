Sunil Grover Says He Doesn't Experience Burnout From Comedy: "I'm Already Slow Enough"

Sunil Grover is impressing everyone with his performance in The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma on Netflix. From mimicry to sketch comedy, Sunil seems to be doing it all – and enjoying every bit of it. At a time when conversations around work pressure and burnout are common in the industry, Sunil said that he does not quite relate to that mindset.



What Sunil Grover Said

“I don't feel any pressure; I am hungry for more love. I feel pressure rather when that love gets less. Slow and steady is fine, but I feel I am already slow enough, I don't want to go slower. Rather, I need to gather more pace. Main life mein khaali bahut raha hun, so mujhe iski keemat pata hai. Jis din ye na ho, tab mujhe problem hogi [I have had a lot of free time in life, so I understand its value. The day I do not have it, that's when I will have a problem],” the actor told the Hindustan Times while speaking about whether comedy causes burnout for him.

Over the years, Sunil Grover has built a strong connection with audiences through his unique style. His recent mimicry acts, including impressions of Aamir Khan and Kader Khan, have once again put him in the spotlight. Fans across platforms have been sharing clips and praising his comic timing.

When asked if playing so many roles fulfils him as an artiste, Sunil Grover kept it honest. The comedian said, “Hum log to bahut kuch karna chahte hain, but log kis tarah se usko receive karte hain, wo matter karta hai. [We want to do a lot of things, but what really matters is how people receive them.]”

He also spoke about how grateful he feels for the love he gets. “The good thing is that the audience is receiving our work with the same intention that we are doing it with. There are millions of people in the world, so if I keep doing characters, there is a lot of scope. But I feel lucky that my work is received well,” Sunil added.

Talking about comedy, the star said it is not as easy as it looks. “Comedy is not easy to do. It's one of the most difficult genre and I have utmost respect for people who do it. Who in the world says, ‘Mujhe hansna achha nahin lagta [I do not like laughing] ?' So the ability to make someone laugh is a gift. I get so much love across the world for my comedic work. So many people come up and say they got out of depression due to our work, or the doctor recommended our show. When our work becomes a medicine, it feels great,” Sunil Grover said.

Sunil Grover has appeared in movies like Ghajini, Baaghi, and Jawan.



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