Sunil Grover Meets Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda At Their Hyderabad Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda fans received a pleasant surprise on Sunday after a viral picture showed Sunil Grover paying a visit to the couple's Hyderabad home. In the picture, Vijay and Rashmika are seen dressed in their casual best. While Vijay stands in the middle, Sunil and Rashmika complete the picture with their unmissable charms.

The picture was shared by Vijay Deverakonda's fan club with the caption: "#SunilGrover met #Virosh at their residence to congratulate the couple on their wedding."

Rashmika And Vijay's Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage on February 26.

Initially tight‑lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had actively been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre‑wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate Haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.