Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Is Related To Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood's famous film families have surprising connections, and Amitabh Bachchan has left Saif Ali Khan shocked with one such revelation. The Nawab of Bollywood and Akshay Kumar appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan when Amitabh pointed out that he and Saif are related.

Saif looked surprised. Amitabh then explained the connection through their children. His daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Kapoor. This makes Saif and Amitabh connected through the Kapoor family.

The conversation then took a funny turn when Amitabh wondered how he should address Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor, and what she should call him.

During a segment on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Bohot log nahi jaante ki ye (Saif Ali Khan) hamare rishte mein hain. Raj Kapoor ji ki beti, Ritu ji ke bete, Nikhil, ka byaah meri beti se hua hai. Toh ab main jaan na chahta hun, ki ye Kareena ko main kaise bulaun? Kareena will call me what? (Many people don't know this, but he is related to me. Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu's son, Nikhil, is married to my daughter. So, now I want to know, how should I address Kareena?)”

Amitabh's unexpected question left Saif stunned and he joked that he was glad it was not one of the questions on the KBC screen. His reply made Amitabh and Akshay Kumar burst out laughing.

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, who got married in 1997, have two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Through this marriage, the Bachchan family became connected to the Kapoor family.

Alongside Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Haiwaan also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 11.