Rashmika Mandanna Reveals How Hip Injury Gave Her More Time With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is heading back to work after a month-and-a-half away due to a hip injury. However, her break gave her something she rarely gets – uninterrupted time with her husband, actor-producer Vijay Deverakonda. The actor says the downtime brought them closer and became their longest stretch together since their wedding in February.

Rashmika had been recovering from the injury she suffered while shooting for her action thriller Mysaa in July. She is now set to resume work with Ranabaali, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, in Hyderabad. The film has only 10 days of shooting left before its October 16 release.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the injury, Rashmika revealed that she hurt herself while shooting a song.

She said, “The tendon in my hip bone snapped while shooting a song. I felt the snap but continued shooting till I couldn't lift my right leg. The next day, I visited the hospital and got an MRI. I was my happy self so the doctors didn't suspect an injury. The doctors were then surprised that I managed to walk up to the hospital all by myself. They told me my pain receptors are messed up!”

While doctors cleared her to return to work within a week, Rashmika decided to take more time before getting back on set. She admitted that she will miss the slower pace once her packed schedule begins again.

The break also meant more time at home with Vijay. Since getting married, the two had spent very little time together due to their work commitments.

“We didn't get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe's way of saying, calm down, I will keep you at home now. This is the most time we have spent together and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already,” she said.

Vijay, however, is hoping they can have more such days together without another injury involved. “Vijay says, ‘Let's have more of this, but next time without an injury!'” she laughed.

Rashmika said she also enjoyed simple things during her recovery, including sleeping more, reading, solving puzzles and spending time with her family. She added that she did not like depending on others, even while recovering.

“It didn't feel like I was unwell because I don't like to depend on anyone to help me. I cant just be on the bed, waiting for someone to help me get off it. I like to believe I'm fit to do things by myself. So I had a good time making memories with the family," Rashmika said.

Vijay and Rashmika have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

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