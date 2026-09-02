Vijay Deverakonda On Rashmika Mandanna's <i>Mysaa</i>: "She'll Make Her Fans Proud"

There's something special about being cheered on by the person you love. Vijay Deverakonda has done just that for Rashmika Mandanna, sharing his first reaction to her upcoming film, Mysaa. The action thriller sees the actor in an intense new avatar, piquing curiosity among cinephiles after its release date was announced alongside a striking poster featuring Rashmika.

Reacting to the poster, Vijay shared Instagram Stories to root for the actress, writing, “Violent pilla. May the gods be with you. You will make all your dearest fans proud again with this one.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Vijay's shoutout has since gone viral on social media, adding to the excitement that had already been building around the film.

Rashmika further shared Vijay's Instagram Stories and mentioned, “Thaaaaankyou Vijju for teaching me how to land a punch properly.. the practise has come to use.. Been using it very well..”

Photo Credit: Instagram

The poster featured Rashmika holding a blood-stained spear, offering a glimpse into the film's fierce and violent world. The movie is slated to hit theatres on November 27 this year.

Rashmika will play a brave young woman from the Gond tribal community, quite different from the roles she has taken on so far. The film is also expected to be her first major action-oriented solo lead. Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa will showcase a combination of action, emotions and drama.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don't anticipate coming. That's MYSAA! In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share the screen space again in their upcoming film, Ranabaali.

Rashmika was last seen in Cocktail 2, where she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Vijay has worked in films such as Geetha Govindam, Mahanati, Dear Comrade and more.