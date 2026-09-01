After Recovery From Hip Injury, Rashmika Mandanna Announces <i>Mysaa</i> Release Date

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa now has a release date. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a new poster and announced that the film will arrive in cinemas on November 27.

She wrote, "MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don't anticipate coming. That's MYSAA! In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!"

Take a look:

On another note, Rashmika is set to return to work after taking a short break following a hip injury. The actor sustained the injury while shooting for Mysaa and took some time off to recover.

Nearly a month after opening up about her health, Rashmika has now revealed that she will soon be back on set.

During her recovery, Rashmika spent most of her time at home. Sharing glimpses of her time off, the actor posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Alongside the snapshots from her break, Rashmika reflected on how much she had enjoyed the unexpected downtime. Sharing the pictures and videos, she wrote, "I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!"

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is set in the heart of tribal lands and blends action, emotion, and suspense.



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