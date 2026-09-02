"They Just Want To Raise Their Kids Normally": Dr Nene On Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Moving To London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's decision to shift their base to London was linked to something far more personal than just a change of city. According to Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, the couple wanted a more normal life for themselves and their children, away from the constant attention that comes with being one of India's most famous celebrity couples.

Dr Nene had opened up about this in a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. While talking about Virat, he recalled meeting the cricketer and Anushka several times and shared his thoughts on the couple.

“I have a lot of respect (for him). We've met him multiple times; he's just a decent human being,” Dr Nene said.

He then spoke about a conversation he had with Anushka. According to Dr Nene, the actress had explained that she and Virat were considering London because they found it difficult to enjoy their success in India without attracting attention.

“We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can't enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated,” he said.

Dr Nene also pointed out that this level of attention can affect even simple outings. He said that while he is comfortable interacting with people, constant requests for selfies can become difficult when they happen during private moments.

He shared, “I get along with everyone; I'm bindaas. But even then, it becomes challenging. There's always a selfie moment. Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you're at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it. For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021 and son, Akaay, in February 2024. The family of four currently resides in London.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, on the other hand, got married in 1999. The couple moved to Denver, USA, where they lived for several years before returning to India in 2011. They have two sons, Arin and Raayan.

