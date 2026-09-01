"Messi, Ronaldo Of Cricket": Thai Influencer's Virat Kohli Reaction Goes Viral

A video featuring Thai sports influencer Nanji (@njnanji) spotting Virat Kohli at London's iconic Lord's Cricket Ground has gone viral on Instagram, months after it was originally posted. Nanji is a prominent Thai sports content creator known for building one of the country's most successful sports-focused digital media networks. In June, she shared a video from Lord's, where she unexpectedly spotted former India captain Virat Kohli alongside Shikhar Dhawan during an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match.

The clip has resurfaced online and is now gaining significant traction among cricket fans, attracting nearly a million views on Instagram.

Clearly excited by Kohli's presence, Nanji can be heard reacting in Thai. According to the English subtitles in the video, she says: "I looked next to my box and there was the GOAT, the Messi and Ronaldo of cricket, Virat Kohli. This is the third most-followed athlete on Instagram in the world."

She went on to add: "He is a cricketer from India with 273 million followers on social media. It's interesting to see that he has more followers than almost any other sportsperson in the world."

Watch the video here:

Explaining Kohli's popularity, she said: "That's because cricket is a sport with billions of fans around the world, and Kohli is one of the greatest players of the game. He is someone who transformed the image of cricketers into fitness and lifestyle icons."

Nanji shared the video with a Thai caption which, when translated into English, reads: "I can't believe I got to see a legend of the game representing the Indian national team at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Lord's. It was wonderful to see one of cricket's biggest icons supporting India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup matches at Lord's."

Although the video was originally uploaded in June, it continues to appear in cricket fans' feeds and remains one of the platform's widely shared cricket-related clips.

The viral post has attracted numerous reactions from fans.

"The greatest across formats," wrote one user.

"Now you know why. Just look at your views," commented another.