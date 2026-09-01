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Lose 5 Kg In 7 Days? This 4-Minute Japanese Exercise Video Is Breaking The Internet

The clip, which has crossed 3 million views on X, urges people to throw away dumbbells and follow the simple routine with no side effects.

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Lose 5 Kg In 7 Days? This 4-Minute Japanese Exercise Video Is Breaking The Internet
The video has gone so viral that a reposted version on X has garnered more than 3 million views.

In this fast-paced lifestyle, where working in a corporate setup and sitting for long hours is common, gaining weight has become as easy as drinking water. That is why social media, public posters and every advertising space is filled with weight loss products, gym ads or medicines for it. Similarly, a video from Japan is going massively viral which shows a 4-minute exercise that claims to help people lose around 5 kg in a certain period of time.

The video is just 4 minutes long and claims that if you follow it as a daily routine for a week, you will lose 5 kg. It is trending massively in Japan right now. The message is simple: throw away the dumbbells and try this. No side effects at all, it claims.

Watch the video here: 

The video has gone so viral that a reposted version on X has garnered more than 3 million views and nearly 60,000 likes. Users have been leaving a variety of interesting comments.

"You can get started without any burden in just four minutes. But consistency is the key, isn't it?" wrote one user.

"I bet all the people dismissing it haven't done a single exercise in their lives. Honestly, any exercise is good exercise, and if this motivates some people to work out, even for just four minutes, then it's achieving exactly what it set out to do," commented another.

"It's trending in Japan, huh? The moves are super simple. I'll try it for a week and then share my results. The important thing is not to expect miracles. The key is consistency," wrote a third user.

"It's longer than most pop songs these days. Whatever it is, let's do it rather than nothing at all," commented a fourth user.

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