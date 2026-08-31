Woman Explains Why Moving From Bengaluru To Gurugram Was A Game-Changer

For one woman, moving from Bengaluru to Gurgaon has made going home much easier. After the shift, she says she now has more travel options and does not have to spend thousands of rupees on a flight to visit her hometown.

Instagram user @befikri_girllll shared a video explaining how much easier it has become for her to travel home since moving from Bengaluru to Gurugram. She also compared the costs and available travel options between her old and new commutes.

The woman mentioned that she has experienced several benefits since shifting to Gurugram. The biggest advantage is the reduced cost of traveling home.

She explained that while living in Bengaluru, she had to take a flight to Delhi to visit home. This would cost her around Rs 10,000, with ticket prices often reaching up to Rs 12,000.

After moving to Gurugram, she has multiple options for traveling home. She noted that she can now take a train, drive, or even travel with friends.

Watch Video Here:

She mentioned that on the day she filmed the video, she decided to drive home with a friend. She added that the drive to her hometown takes about four hours.

According to her, traveling home has become much easier since moving to Gurugram. She no longer needs to fly every time and can choose her mode of travel based on convenience.

Towards the end of the video, the woman shared her thoughts on both cities in a humorous tone.

She remarked that in Bengaluru, she used to see clouds from the airplane window, whereas in Gurugram, she sees water on every road.