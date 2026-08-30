"Corporate Life Feels Like School Exams": Bengaluru Woman's Take On Work Anxiety Strikes A Chord

For many corporate employees, the weekend is supposed to be a break from work. But for one Bengaluru woman, it often feels like the anxiety of school exams never really ended. Charu Gupta, who has been working for three years, recently shared a video on Instagram about the constant pressure of corporate life. She compared the experience to being back in school, where unfinished assignments and the fear of upcoming exams could follow you long after the school day ended.

"It's been three years since I've been working at a job, but even today I feel like I'm in school and my exams are going on. It's like, "Just let me pass today somehow; let today just get over at the office somehow, and I'll be better prepared for tomorrow's exam," she said.

The anxiety becomes particularly intense over the weekend. Even when she has no immediate plans, Gupta finds herself thinking about the work sitting unfinished on her laptop. At the same time, she often struggles to actually get it done.

She described spending much of Saturday and Sunday putting off work while worrying about it, only opening her laptop on Sunday night when there is no time left to procrastinate. She then focuses on the most urgent tasks before ending the weekend with the familiar dread of having to face another workday.

"I will just be anxious and I'll panic all the time until Sunday night arrives. And when I have no other option left, only then will I open it, finish just the most urgent things, and shut it down. And I'll just pray, 'God, please just help me pass tomorrow as well somehow. ' Why am I like this?" Gupta added.

Watch the video here:

Her experience struck a chord with social media users, particularly those familiar with the Sunday-night anxiety that comes with knowing Monday is just around the corner. Several users said her comparison between school exams and corporate work captured the reality of their own working lives.

One user wrote, "Same here & I love Saturday no worry about next day." Another said, "It's literally like you're in an exam .. but here you're allowed to cheat allowed to ask from people.. that's it."

A third stated, "100% relatable," while a fourth added, "Bruh same here with no or negative appreciation and disappointed when you see there are some people who just rides on your whole damm work."