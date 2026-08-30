Bengaluru Techie Dead, Friend Hurt As Both Fall From 7th Floor After Dispute

A 23-year-old woman died, and a 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the two fell from the seventh floor of a private co-living PG in Bengaluru's Whitefield.

The woman has been identified as Janani, a software engineer working at Societe Generale. She was a native of Ulaivaikkal in Puducherry and had been staying at Mountain PG on Whitefield's ECC Road since January this year.

The injured man has been identified as Manichavelu, who works at a logistics company. He is a native of Nallathur, also in Puducherry.

According to preliminary information, the two had an argument in the morning. Janani allegedly moved towards the edge of the building and was about to jump. In the process, she is suspected to have pulled Manichavelu along with her, causing both to fall from the seventh floor.

Janani died on the spot, while Manichavelu survived after reportedly falling onto tree branches before hitting the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered, and police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the incident, including the reason behind the argument.