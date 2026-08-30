Man Says His Bengaluru Airport Ride Took Longer Than Ahmedabad Flight

Bengaluru's traffic is known for testing the patience of commuters, and now a traveller has shared a funny take on his experience after landing in the city. He claimed that his journey from Bengaluru airport to his destination took longer than his entire flight from Ahmedabad.

In a video shared on Instagram, a man named Priyankk humorously remarked that traveling to Bengaluru feels like undertaking two separate journeys.

Watch Video Here:

According to him, anyone traveling to Bengaluru doesn't complete their trip in just one leg, first, they must reach the Bengaluru airport from their home, and then embark on another journey from the airport to their actual destination within the city.

The caption of the post reads, "Bengaluru traffic, but somehow the city still makes the ride worth it."

Priyankk cited his own trip from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru as an example, noting that the time it took to travel from the airport to his final destination exceeded the flight time itself.

Text overlaid on the video described this experience as "Bengaluru and its eternal traffic."

The video sheds light on Bengaluru's traffic issues, where the airport commute can sometimes take longer than the flight itself.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users related to what Priyankk said in the video.

One user commented, "If you are leaving for the airport on time, you are already late."

Another user wrote, "So true."