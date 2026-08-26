Man Hides Gold Capsules In Mouth, Caught At Bengaluru Airport

An Indian passenger was on Wednesday apprehended by CISF personnel at the Bengaluru airport for trying to smuggle 82 grams of suspected gold by concealing it in capsules placed inside his mouth, an officer said.

The incident took place at Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport around 7.30 am when the male traveller was undergoing security frisking by the personnel to board a flight to Ghaziabad. He had landed early morning from Dubai, the officer said.

"During routine passenger security screening, CISF personnel noticed that the passenger was behaving suspiciously and was not responding appropriately during the screening process," the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

Two capsules containing suspected gold weighing about 82 grams were found concealed inside the passenger's mouth, the officer said, adding the man was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The gold has been sent for purity check, he said.

CISF officials said though the quantity was relatively small, the case is significant because of the unusual and rare modus operandi used to conceal suspected gold.

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