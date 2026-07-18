Bengaluru Man's Kind Gesture For First-Time Flyer At Delhi Airport Wins Hearts Online

A Bengaluru content creator noticed a first-time flyer trying to capture a selfie at Delhi airport and decided to make the moment special for him.

Rayaz, a Bengaluru-based content creator, shared the video on his Instagram account, where he showed a small interaction he had with a fellow passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In the clip, Rayaz spotted a man standing on the air bridge while holding his phone up and trying to click a picture of himself before boarding the flight. Instead of walking past, he approached him and offered to take the picture for him.

Watch Video Here:

Rayaz then asked the passenger to change his position so he could capture the aircraft in the background and clicked a few pictures for him. After taking the photos, he returned the phone, leaving the passenger smiling at the gesture.

Sharing the video, Rayaz wrote in the caption that these were his Delhi diaries and encouraged people to be the reason behind someone's smile.

Social Media Reaction

The moment received appreciation from social media users, with many praising the creator for noticing a small but meaningful moment.

One user commented, "Being a flight attendant I love this moment."

Another user noted, "World needs more people like you."

"These are the reels that make your day," added a third user.