Watch: Passenger Praises IndiGo Staffer With Speech And Hearing Impairment For His Exceptional Service

An IndiGo staffer at Delhi Airport is receiving widespread praise online after a video went viral on Instagram. Shared by a user named Aman Singh, the clip titled, "Sometimes kindness speaks louder than words," showcases Ajmal, a speech-and hearing-impaired employee, providing exceptional service at the baggage check-in counter. Despite his physical challenges, Ajmal's seamless assistance, efficiency, and warm smile have deeply touched social media users, earning him massive admiration across the internet.

Singh detailed that despite the communication barrier, the check-in process was completely effortless thanks to Ajmal's seamless assistance.

"I cannot hear or speak but I will be happy to assist," read Ajmal's badge as he smiled and guided passengers through the baggage check-in process.

Reflecting on the heartwarming interaction, Singh wrote in Hindi: "Today, my inspiration didn't come from a millionaire. It came from someone who showed me that communication isn't limited to words."

"He coordinated with me better than many people who can both speak and hear. He truly made my day," Singh added.

At the end of the video, a visibly happy Singh can be seen shaking Ajmal's hand after receiving his boarding pass. Singh also thanked Ajmal for his service before departing for his flight.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'He Has AI Psychosis': Employee Reveals Boss Only Listens To Claude At Work

'Spreading Happiness'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Ajmal for his kind assistance to passengers and IndiGo for launching a nobel initiative that provides opportunities to the needy.

"He is one of our best staff. You will always find him smiling and spreading happiness," said one user while another added: "Had experienced similar vibes in Kozhikode recently. IndiGo doing a great job."

A third commented: "Last month he helped me check in extra 6-7 kgs of luggage since I didn't want to carry it in my hand luggage. He is helpful and very kind."

A fourth said: "I met an IndiGo staff member at Jammu Airport who was unable to hear or speak. While checking in my baggage I had exceeded the luggage limit but he patiently guided me and helped manage the situation smoothly. I have interacted with him several times during check-in and baggage drop and he has always been calm, smiling and courteous with everyone. I sincerely appreciate IndiGo for this inclusive initiative of providing opportunities to people with hearing and speech disabilities."