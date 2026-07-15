Deaf And Mute Man Navigates Pune Traffic To Deliver Food, Wins Hearts Online: "Respect Where It's Due"

A food delivery executive is receiving widespread praise online after a video of him went viral on Instagram. Shared by a user named Ajaypal Rathore, the clip shows him going downstairs to his apartment lobby, where a speech-and-hearing-impaired delivery executive was waiting for him with the food order. Despite his physical challenges, the delivery executive had a smile on his face and calmly delivered the parcel, leaving social media users inspired by his tenacity and perseverance.

In the now-viral clip, Rathore explained that the apartment's security guard did not allow the delivery executive to use the lift, as is the case in most societies, late at night. Rathore praised the man, highlighting that he had navigated the Pune traffic, just like other able-bodied delivery partners, to bring his food, which inspired him.

"I ordered food today. Went down to collect it; security dada told me the delivery partner can't speak or hear. He was still out there, navigating Pune traffic, reading the address, delivering with a smile on his face. Same job. Same chaos. Same pressure as anyone else on that bike," Rathore captioned the accompanying video.

"Made me sit with a question, what's stopping the rest of us? We've got every sense working, every excuse running out. Respect where it's due," he added.

Rathore highlighted that he cut the video short and typed something in his smartphone's 'notes' app to communicate with him. Though Rathore could not know the man's life story, he was hopeful about running intoo him again.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users praised the delivery executive for his hard work. "Really commendable, these people inspire me so much," said one user while another added: "Salute to this guy who is doing 1000 times better than people who are perfectly fine and still begging on roads."

A third commented: "Beautifully put !! This is a highly considerate and empathetic take. It is a great reminder to stop wasting our potential and start grinding, seeing the resilience of these specially abled individuals who choose action over excuses every day, unlike others."

A fourth said: "In Mumbai, they have one in a cycle wheelchair. I got food delivered by him last year. He waited patiently downstairs since our lifts are a bit slow. This is the answer to people who think food delivery is not a job; ask these people who can run their homes and live a dignified life with this job."