Rs 759 Crore In Pensioner's Bank Account? Viral Video Sparks Questions Over Privacy, Possible Glitch

A video showing an elderly pensioner with an apparent bank balance of more than Rs 759 crore has gone viral on X, triggering disbelief, curiosity and concern among social media users. The clip claims that Ramchandra Verma, said to be over 75 years old, visited a local public service centre to withdraw his monthly pension of Rs 1,100 using Aadhaar authentication. During the transaction, the operator allegedly noticed that the account reflected a balance exceeding Rs 759.59 crore. A video of the screen was then recorded and shared online, quickly gathering traction.

But as the video spread, so did scepticism.

Many users questioned whether the extraordinary figure was genuine or simply the result of a technical error. Several pointed out that browser developer tools can be used to alter what appears on a webpage, making screenshots and videos of inflated balances relatively easy to fabricate.

Others urged caution, arguing that drawing conclusions without an official verification would be premature.

"If the claim is true, it deserves a thorough investigation. If it is a technical glitch, that should also be established," one user wrote, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many online.

The debate, however, has expanded beyond the number on the screen.

A growing number of users criticised the decision to film and publish the man's face and identity. They argued that exposing the personal financial details of a private individual - especially an elderly pensioner - could put his safety and privacy at risk.

Some even demanded action against the centre operator, saying customer information should never have been recorded or shared without consent, regardless of how unusual the transaction appeared.

At present, there is no official confirmation that the displayed balance was genuine. Nor has any authority publicly explained whether the figure resulted from a banking error, a software issue or something else entirely.