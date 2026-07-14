Woman Puts Mustard Seeds On Karnataka Judge's Chair, Arrested For Black Magic

A 65-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur after she was allegedly caught on CCTV performing black magic inside a courtroom, sparking concern among court officials.

Police said the woman allegedly entered the 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge and Court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC Court) and sprinkled white mustard seeds on the judge's chair as part of the purported ritual.

According to Chikkaballapur City Police, the accused, identified as Manjula, allegedly carried out the act inside the court premises. The incident came to light after CCTV footage recorded two days ago allegedly showed her entering the courtroom and performing the ritual.

"CCTV footage captured the woman allegedly sprinkling enchanted white mustard seeds on the judge's chair two days ago," the official said, news agency ANI reported.

Following a complaint filed by the court's Chief Administrative Officer, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The woman was subsequently arrested.

Police said a case has been registered against her under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017.

"The court has remanded the woman to 14 days of judicial custody," police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.