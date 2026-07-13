KEA Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 4,723 Government Vacancies In Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the KEA Recruitment 2026 process for 4,723 government vacancies across different state departments. The recruitment drive offers a great opportunity for candidates who are looking for stable government jobs in Karnataka. Interested applicants can now submit their applications through the official KEA recruitment portal. The recruitment covers multiple posts in different departments. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification for the specific post before filling out the online application form.

KEA Recruitment 2026: Posts Available Under the Recruitment Drive

The KEA Recruitment 2026 includes vacancies across several government departments and organisations. The following are some of the major posts announced under the recruitment drive:

KSRP Police Constable

Village Administrative Officer (VAO)

Surveyor

Teachers for Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS)

Various departmental posts under the Kalyana Karnataka cadre

KEA has also released separate notifications for posts reserved under the Kalyana Karnataka region.

How to Apply for KEA Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official KEA recruitment portal.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Select the recruitment notification for the post.

Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Before applying for the KEA Recruitment 2026, candidates should carefully read the detailed notification for their preferred post. Each recruitment notification contains important information regarding educational qualifications, age limit, reservation rules, selection process, and other essential instructions.