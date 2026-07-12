No IIT, Just Skill: Karnataka Engineer Bags Rs 2.6 Crore NVIDIA Job In California

An IIT degree is often considered the ultimate gateway to landing a dream job at a global technology company for many engineering students. However, the inspiring journey of Karnataka engineer Pruthviraj P proves that dedication, skills, and continuous learning can be just as powerful.

Pruthviraj recently announced on LinkedIn that he has joined NVIDIA as a Software Development Engineer - Deep Learning at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California. His achievement has attracted widespread attention, inspiring thousands of students who believe success depends only on graduating from premier institutions.

Pruthviraj comes from Katamdevarakote village in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, where access to technology and advanced learning opportunities was limited. Raised in a middle-class family, with his father working in a bank, he built his career through determination rather than privilege.

Pruthviraj did not graduate from an IIT or any other elite engineering institute. He completed his bachelor's degree from PES University, Bengaluru, and focused on building practical skills in artificial intelligence and deep learning.

Sharing the milestone on LinkedIn, he wrote, "What started as a quiet dream in a small town has now become reality."

He also reflected on his journey, saying that growing up in a place where technology once seemed out of reach made the dream appear almost impossible. Despite several setbacks and moments of self-doubt, he remained committed to improving his skills.

Instead of depending on expensive coaching programmes or the reputation of a college, Pruthviraj reportedly spent years learning AI and deep learning through online courses, personal projects, and regular practice.

His learning journey continued even after graduation. Reports suggest that he later moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree at a tier-3 university. During this period, he faced financial challenges and had limited guidance while managing admissions, academics, and career planning.

Despite these difficulties, he continued sharpening his technical knowledge and eventually cleared NVIDIA's rigorous recruitment process.

Today, he reportedly earns nearly $275,000 annually, which is approximately Rs 2.6 crore, while working on advanced deep learning technologies at NVIDIA. Pruthviraj described joining NVIDIA as a dream come true, saying he feels privileged to work on cutting-edge AI technologies alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.

He also shared an encouraging message for students striving to achieve their own goals. He urged learners to keep improving their skills, stay patient, and never give up, even when success seems far away.