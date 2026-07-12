Ladakh Creates 17 New Tehsils To Cut 300-Km Trips For Government Services

For people living in some of Ladakh's remotest villages, a visit to a government office can mean travelling more than 300 km across difficult terrain. Nearly seven years after the region became a Union Territory, the administration has announced a major overhaul aimed at changing that.

Ladakh has created 17 new tehsils, taking the total from 15 to 32, to make five newly created districts fully functional and bring government services closer to people living in remote and border areas.

The move comes less than three months after the administration notified five new districts: Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, taking Ladakh's total number of districts from two to seven. While the new districts were announced earlier, the latest exercise puts in place the revenue administration needed to make them fully operational.

Officials said residents in some parts of Ladakh currently travel more than 300 km to access services because of the region's vast geography, sparse population and scattered habitations. They expect the new administrative structure to reduce those journeys and improve access to revenue and other public services.

Why Ladakh Is Redrawing Its Revenue Map

The reorganisation follows a review by a Union Territory-level committee, which found that several tehsils extended across more than one district, creating overlapping jurisdictions and making administration more complicated.

Under the new arrangement, every revenue village will now be mapped to a single tehsil, while every tehsil will fall under a single district. The administration said this would create a clearer revenue administration framework without changing the territorial boundaries of any district.

The restructuring also upgrades 17 existing niabats into full-fledged tehsils. The Chief Secretary has been directed to appoint tehsildars immediately so the new administrative units can begin functioning without delay.

300-Km Journeys Could Soon Be Shorter

Ladakh, one of India's largest Union Territories by area, has long faced administrative challenges because of its mountainous terrain, harsh weather, sparse population and remote settlements.

According to the administration, the new tehsils are expected to reduce travel distances for residents, improve access to revenue and other government services, speed up administrative work and strengthen governance in remote and border regions.

How Ladakh's Administrative Map Is Changing

Following the reorganisation:

Leh: 5 tehsils

Kargil: 7 tehsils

Changthang: 4 tehsils

Nubra: 6 tehsils

Zanskar: 4 tehsils

Sham: 5 tehsils

Drass: 1 tehsil

"Our Objective Is To Ensure Every Citizen Has Easier Access To Government Services": LG

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the restructuring is intended to make governance more accessible while improving public service delivery.

"The creation of new districts was done to bring governance closer to the people and make the administration more accessible, responsive and citizen-centric. With the operationalisation of these districts through a comprehensive reorganisation of Tehsils and Revenue Villages, we are establishing a robust administrative framework that will significantly improve revenue administration, strengthen grassroots governance and ensure faster implementation of developmental programmes. Our objective is to ensure that every citizen, particularly those living in remote and border areas, has easier access to government services while enabling balanced, inclusive and sustainable development across Ladakh."

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor also added that the reorganisation ensures every revenue village is mapped to a single tehsil and every tehsil to a single district, eliminating administrative overlap. He said the move is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed Ladakh and is expected to improve public service delivery, particularly in remote and border areas.

Making Five New Districts Fully Functional

Ladakh became a Union Territory in October 2019 after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised. The latest overhaul is the next step in making the five districts notified earlier this year fully operational through a revamped revenue administration.

By reorganising tehsils and revenue villages, the administration aims to reduce administrative overlap, improve service delivery and make government offices easier to access for people living in one of India's most geographically challenging regions.