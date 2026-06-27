Siachen Base Camp To Get Power Grid For First Time By September: Lt Governor

Zanskar and Nubra are also set to receive grid connectivity for the first time under transmission projects targeted for completion by September 15.

Siachen Base Camp is set to be connected to the power grid for the first time by September 15, with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday directing officials to complete key transmission projects by the deadline. The projects will also bring first-time grid connectivity to the remote regions of Zanskar and Nubra.

Announcing the development in a post on X after reviewing the Union Territory's power sector, Mr Saxena said the projects would mark a major expansion of Ladakh's electricity network by extending reliable grid power to some of its most remote and strategically important border areas.

September 15 Deadline

The projects include the construction of a 189-km, 220 kV transmission line from Drass to Padum and a 79-km, 220 kV transmission line from Phyang to Diskit, along with substations across Zanskar, Nubra and Changthang.

Mr Saxena said he has directed the concerned officials to complete the projects by September 15.

Grid Power For Border Regions

According to the Lieutenant Governor, the new transmission network will provide reliable, round-the-clock electricity to Siachen Base Camp, Zanskar, Nubra and other remote border areas.

He said improved power supply is expected to strengthen infrastructure while supporting education, healthcare, tourism, livelihoods and digital connectivity in these regions.

Reduced Reliance On Diesel

Large parts of remote Ladakh currently depend on diesel generators because of the region's rugged terrain and limited grid connectivity. The transmission projects are being implemented under the Centre's Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) to expand the electricity network across the Union Territory.

According to Mr Saxena, the projects will reduce reliance on diesel generators and support the government's vision of making Ladakh carbon-neutral.

Six Districts To Be Connected

Once the projects are completed, six of Ladakh's seven districts will be connected to the power grid, according to the Lieutenant Governor.

The administration is aiming to complete the transmission network before the onset of winter, when extreme weather conditions make infrastructure work across much of Ladakh significantly more challenging.