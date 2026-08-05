Why Vehicles Seem To Move Uphill At Ladakh's Magnetic Hill And When To Visit

There is a stretch of road in Ladakh where vehicles appear to move uphill on their own. Known as Magnetic Hill, this popular tourist spot, located on the Leh-Kargil highway at an altitude of 14,000 feet, has puzzled people for years.

Many believed the hill had a strong magnetic force that pulled vehicles uphill, but it is not true, as scientists say there is no magnetic force at work.

Why Is It Called A Magnetic Hill?

The place gets its name from the belief that it has strong magnetic powers capable of pulling vehicles uphill. People often stop at a marked point on the road, put their vehicle in neutral, and watch it seemingly move uphill without acceleration. Some even claimed that aircraft flying over the area experienced a slight pull.

One popular belief is that Magnetic Hill was once a path to heaven, and only people worthy of heaven could experience its pull. There is also a legend that an ancient civilisation with advanced knowledge of magnetic forces once lived here and built structures that could defy gravity.

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However, the strange effect is actually an optical illusion. The surrounding landscape and the absence of a clear horizon make a downhill road look like an uphill slope.

Best Time To Visit Magnetic Hill

The best time to visit Magnetic Hill is between May and September. During these months, the weather is pleasant and the roads to Ladakh are open. Visitors can enjoy the famous optical illusion as well as the region's beautiful mountain views and clear skies.

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Places To Visit Near Magnetic Hill

There are several popular attractions near Magnetic Hill that visitors can explore.

One of these is Sangam Point, where the Indus and Zanskar rivers meet. Another spot is Gurudwara Pathar Sahib, a famous Sikh shrine, located a short distance away.

People can also visit the scenic Sangam Valley and also explore the ancient Spituk and Thiksey monasteries, which are famous for their beautiful architecture.

