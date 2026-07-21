70 km To 500 Metres: Two New Ladakh Bridges To Boost Border Tourism

A new motorable bridge in Ladakh's Nubra Valley is expected to reduce a nearly 70-km journey to a crossing of about 500 metres, making remote border villages easier to reach for residents and tourists.

The Burma-Sumoor bridge will connect Sumoor with Burma, Charasa, Kuri and Murgi. Once completed, it will provide a much shorter route to hospitals, schools, markets, government services and the district headquarters at Diskit.

The shorter journey could also bring more tourists to villages beyond Nubra's established travel circuit, creating opportunities for homestays, local transport, handicrafts and adventure tourism.

A second bridge over the Siachen River will provide all-weather access to Tongsted, Yarma Gonbo, Dongsa, Nungsted, Henachy, Changlung and Samosa.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena laid the foundation stones for the Burma-Sumoor and Tongsted motorable bridges during his first visit to Nubra district on Monday.

The two projects, being executed under the Ladakh administration's Special Development Package, have been sanctioned at a combined cost of Rs 83.39 crore. They are expected to benefit more than 1,300 residents living in the border region.

70-Km Journey To Become 500 Metres

The Burma-Sumoor project has been sanctioned at Rs 64.10 crore.

It comprises 470 metres of bridges at three locations, a 2.5-km approach road and six reinforced cement concrete culverts.

The project will directly benefit around 848 residents of Burma, Charasa, Kuri and Murgi.

Apart from reducing travel time, the new route will make it easier for farmers to transport their produce to markets and for essential supplies to reach the villages.

Officials also expect better connectivity to support agriculture, tourism and local livelihoods.

New Bridge Over Siachen River

The Tongsted project, sanctioned at Rs 19.29 crore, involves the construction of a 160-metre steel plate girder bridge over the Siachen River.

The bridge is being designed for the difficult terrain and weather conditions of the high-altitude region.

It will provide year-round connectivity to seven villages and directly benefit more than 500 residents.

The new link will make it easier to move people, agricultural produce and essential supplies, particularly during floods and adverse weather.

It will also improve access to Yarma Gonbo, an important religious and cultural centre in the region.

Mr Saxena said Nubra's rivers sustain agriculture, horticulture and local livelihoods but can also become barriers to movement when water levels rise or the weather deteriorates.

The all-weather bridges, he said, would provide safer and more reliable access to remote settlements throughout the year.

Tourism And Jobs In Border Villages

Better road connectivity could help visitors travel to lesser-explored parts of Nubra Valley and create new sources of income for local residents.

Officials believe the projects will support homestays, transport operators, handicraft sellers and adventure-tourism businesses, particularly among local youth.

Speaking at the foundation-stone ceremony, Mr Saxena credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the expansion of roads, strategic bridges and connectivity projects in Ladakh since it became a Union Territory.

"These bridges are not merely engineering structures; they are lifelines that will reduce distances, connect communities with opportunities, strengthen border infrastructure and unlock new avenues for agriculture, tourism and economic growth across Nubra Valley," he said.

Mr Saxena, who was visiting Nubra for the first time, congratulated residents and said the projects were part of the administration's efforts to improve infrastructure and support balanced development in Ladakh's border areas.

He described the bridges as investments in connectivity, economic growth, social development and the well-being of the people of Nubra.

The administration is yet to announce a completion deadline for either project.