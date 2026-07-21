Ex-Employee Calls Out Boss For Withholding Rs 10,000 Pending Salary After 1 Year: 'Found Myself Blocked'

A Kolkata-based professional has triggered a fierce debate about the toxic work environment after exposing his previous employer for not releasing pending salary amounting to Rs 10,000 for nearly a year. In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Rounik Tarafder detailed that it had taken him almost a year to gather the courage to share his ordeal. Tarafder explained that he was working at a Kolkata-based digital marketing firm last year when he resigned in October.

"When I left, I accepted that I might not receive the salary for the 15 days I worked in October. I made peace with that. However, Rs 10,000 of my pending salary is still unpaid, even after almost one year," Trader wrote.

In the months since then, Tarafder said he had reached out to the company and its owner on numerous occasions, only to be stalled with excuses.

"I continued to wait patiently because I believed that keeping trust and maintaining professionalism was the right thing to do," Tarafder said.

"Unfortunately, despite my patience and repeated follow-ups, the payment has still not been cleared. Eventually, I found myself blocked from further communication, leaving me with no way to even ask for an update."

Tarafder said it was not about the money, but about the company's behaviour, which had drastically changed despite him giving his complete dedication and efforts during the time he worked there.

"I'm sharing this not out of anger or to target anyone personally, but because I don't want someone else to go through the same uncertainty. Before joining any organisation, please take the time to understand its payment practices, keep every agreement in writing, and protect your own interests."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with Tarafder and slammed the company for withholding his salary.

"No employee should have to wait this long for compensation they've already earned. Respect for employees begins with honouring commitments and paying dues on time," said one user, while another added: "I have been waiting two years for a pending payment. The CEO repeatedly promised repayment but delayed, apparently to secure his visa. He has now absconded to the UK and stopped all communication."

A third commented: "Blocking a former employee instead of clearing legitimate dues says more about a company's culture than any positive review ever could. Every employee deserves respect, and that starts with paying them what they've earned."

A fourth said: "Some companies give false assurance instead of telling the truth. Same happened with me also; it would have hurt less if the truth was given on the face that "no, your dues will not be paid," rather than this kind of unprofessional behaviour."