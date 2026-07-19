'Political Change In Bengal Unlike Any Since Independence': Amit Shah

The transformation Bengal has witnessed was unlike any political change seen elsewhere since Independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday and lauded the state's BJP government while laying the foundation stone of a curd production plant under the Amul Bengal Dairy Project here.

Shah virtually laid the foundation stone of the world's largest curd production plant coming up in Howrah from the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in eastern Kolkata's New Town area. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, senior ministers and officials attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "The change in Bengal is unlike any political change witnessed in any state across the country since Independence." "First Bengal was ruled by the foreign ideology of the Left for three decades, then by the corrupt and ideologically bankrupt TMC for 15 years," he said in a sharp attack on the previous governments in the state.

Referring to his three-day visit to West Bengal, Shah said the Centre and the state government held extensive discussions on key governance issues. "We have discussed and taken several steps in the last two days to stop infiltration, strengthen law and order and improve women's safety." The Union home minister said the proposed Amul Bengal Dairy Project would be a milestone for the state's dairy sector and significantly improve the income of milk producers.

The project, involving an investment of around Rs 700 crore, will process 30 lakh litres of milk every day and produce 10 lakh kg of curd and other cultured dairy products daily. It is expected to benefit more than 1.25 lakh dairy farmers in West Bengal, including over 30,000 women.

The project is aimed at strengthening the cooperative dairy network in eastern India while creating a sustainable market for milk producers in the state.

Shah's programme in New Town marked the culmination of his three-day visit to West Bengal, during which he attended official events and held a series of official meetings.

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