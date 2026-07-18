India's 1st Geothermal Wells Commissioned At 14,000 Feet In Ladakh

The Ladakh administration has commissioned India's first geothermal wells in the cold desert with two 1000-metre-deep wells at Puga Valley. Officials said it is a major step towards setting up India's first-ever geothermal power plants in the region.

Established at an altitude of 14,000 feet, the two deep wells are expected to pave the way for a one-megawatt geothermal power plant in Ladakh. The project was inaugurated by VK Saxena, Lt Governor of Ladakh.

"The two geothermal wells are critical for the successful implementation of the 1 MW pilot geothermal power project at Puga, which will be India's first demonstration-scale geothermal power project," said an official.

In a statement, the Ladakh administration said that the power project had suffered a major setback following the expiry of a tripartite MoU between the Ladakh Administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council Leh and ONGC Energy Centre, and eventually resulted in a delay of several months.

"Recognising the strategic importance of geothermal energy for India's energy security and clean energy transition, LG Shri Saxena personally intervened to facilitate the renewal of the MoU for another five years in June this year, following which works resumed for completion of the two geothermal wells," a spokesman of the Ladakh administration said.

He said the successful completion of the two wells would facilitate critical reservoir evaluation, power plant planning, and the eventual commercial development of geothermal resources in Ladakh.

"Project engineers informed that the maximum temperature of 135 degrees Celsius was recorded at a depth of 400 metres. Further testing is on, and the engineers are hopeful to achieve even higher temperatures for operation of the 1 MW pilot geothermal power project and eventual commercial exploration of geothermal energy," said an official.

Officials said that despite encountering geothermal activities, complex sub-surface conditions, and operational challenges, the first of the two wells was successfully drilled to its target depth of 1000 metres on 22 May 2026. The second geothermal well was spudded on 3 June 2026, and in a record time of just over a month, it was successfully drilled and completed to 1000-meter depth on 08 July 2026.

Saxena has termed the commissioning of the geothermal wells a historic milestone in India's clean energy journey and a defining moment in Ladakh's transition towards a carbon-neutral future.

"This geothermal power project would act as a catalyst for Ladakh's holistic development. Beyond its scientific significance, this initiative will strengthen Ladakh's energy security, promote environmental sustainability, and contribute to regional socio-economic development. What has been achieved in Puga Valley would serve as a blueprint for India's net-zero journey and significantly contribute towards making Ladakh a carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable region," Saxena said.