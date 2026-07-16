Ladakh Sends First Fresh Apricot Export To UAE, Targets 1,000 Tonnes This Season

The five-metric-tonne shipment marks the beginning of Ladakh's largest-ever fresh apricot export programme, with over 1,000 metric tonnes targeted this season.

Ladakh's premium apricots are making their way to the United Arab Emirates. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday flagged off the first export consignment of five metric tonnes of fresh apricots from the Union Territory to the UAE.

A Major Export Push For Ladakh

The shipment marks the launch of Ladakh's largest-ever fresh apricot export programme. More than 1,000 metric tonnes of the fruit are expected to be exported during the current harvest season under an agreement between the Ladakh Administration and UAE-based Lulu Retail.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in April 2026, with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, or APEDA.

The targeted exports represent a significant jump from the previous two years, during which Ladakh exported a combined 1,500 kg of apricots.

Keeping The Fruit Fresh On Its Journey

Fresh apricots are fragile and highly perishable, requiring storage and transportation at temperatures between zero and four degrees Celsius.

To preserve the quality and freshness of the fruit, the Ladakh Administration, with support from the Container Corporation of India, or CONCOR, arranged cold-chain transportation for the consignment.

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What Makes Ladakh's Apricots Special?

The export programme primarily covers Ladakh's indigenous Raktsey Karpo and Halman apricot varieties.

Grown in Ladakh's high-altitude climatic conditions, the fruits are known for their exceptional sweetness, rich flavour and nutritional value. The region's abundant sunshine, dry climate and relatively pristine environment also support the largely organic cultivation of the fruit.

Raktsey Karpo is particularly valued for its distinctive white kernel, while Halman is known for its juicy texture and balanced sweet-tart flavour.

Apart from being consumed fresh, Ladakhi apricots are also used to make dried fruit, jams, juices and oils.

“A Historic Moment For Ladakh”: LG

Speaking at the flag-off, Lieutenant Governor Saxena said the initiative marked the beginning of a new phase for Ladakh's horticulture sector.

“This export initiative is a historic moment for Ladakh, its horticulture sector and, above all, our hardworking farmers,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor added that the programme would provide farmers with direct access to international markets and help them secure fair and remunerative prices for their produce.

From Orchard To International Market

Under the arrangement with Lulu Retail, the export agency will handle the entire process after the fruit is ready for harvest.

This will include harvesting, sorting, grading, cleaning, processing, packaging, transportation and international marketing.

Farmers in Ladakh have traditionally faced challenges in managing these processes, often resulting in post-harvest losses and reduced earnings.

The new arrangement is expected to ease that burden by allowing growers to hand over their orchards to the export agency at the time of harvest.

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Higher Incomes, Lower Wastage

The Administration said the initiative would help reduce wastage, create new market opportunities and improve farmers' incomes.

It is also expected to encourage greater investment in horticulture and help position Ladakh as a global supplier of premium-quality produce.