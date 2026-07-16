Late Night Removal Of Madhya Pradesh Minister Triggers Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

A sudden change in the Madhya Pradesh government has intensified speculation over a possible reshuffle of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Cabinet. Minister of State Lakhan Patel has lost the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolio.

The decision was taken late on Tuesday night, according to sources, and a Gazette notification was issued soon afterwards. The department has now been retained by the Chief Minister.

When contacted, Patel said that the allocation or withdrawal of a portfolio was the Chief Minister's prerogative. He then ended the call.

The development has triggered political questions because it comes shortly after Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal recently revealed in an exclusive interview with NDTV that the government and the party had reviewed the political influence, area of operation and departmental performance of every minister, and submitted the findings to the central leadership.

While the government may describe the withdrawal of Patel's portfolio as an administrative decision, its timing has raised questions over whether it is the first visible outcome of the minister-wise performance review.

In an interview with NDTV on July 7, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal had said that the Chief Minister regularly reviews ministers at his own level. He also disclosed that the party organisation and the Chief Minister had jointly interacted with every minister.

"A few days ago, the organisation and the Chief Minister jointly spoke to every minister. Their performance in their area of influence, political region and respective departments was discussed. We completed the review and submitted it to the central leadership," Khandelwal had said.

Neither the government nor the BJP has officially confirmed any direct connection between the review and the portfolio change. However, political circles are unwilling to dismiss the timing as a mere coincidence.

Khandelwal had also not ruled out changes in the government during his NDTV interview. He said that whatever changes were required would take place in due course, although there was no immediate possibility of change. He added that changes would be made whenever the central leadership decides.

The political meaning of the statement was clear.

The review had been completed. The report had reached Delhi. The final decision was now to be taken by the BJP's central leadership. Against this backdrop, the withdrawal of Patel's portfolio is being seen as a possible first step before a broader Cabinet reshuffle.

When Khandelwal was asked whether any minister was underperforming, he did not name anyone. However, he made it clear that the party organisation had detailed feedback on the performance of ministers. "We receive feedback about those who are underperforming from party workers, the media and the general public. There is no need for me to separately name anyone," he had said.

The Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department is considered important because it oversees policies linked to the rural economy, milk production, cow protection, gaushalas and stray cattle. The Mohan Yadav government has announced plans to increase milk production, expand dairy cooperative societies and strengthen the dairy sector in partnership with the National Dairy Development Board.

At such a significant stage, the removal of the minister handling the department is cannot just be seen as a routine development.