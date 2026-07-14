12 Bikers Fined Rs 1.2 Lakh For Off-Roading Near Tso Moriri In Ladakh

Going off-roading in Ladakh's picturesque landscapes has proven to be an expensive proposition for 12 bikers who were part of a trip organised by a Gurugram-based travel company.

The Ladakh administration has fined the motorcyclists Rs 1.2 lakh for illegally riding off-road in one of the region's most ecologically sensitive wetlands.

Officials from the wildlife department said the bikers were spotted on July 4 riding off designated routes close to Tso Moriri, a high-altitude lake that falls within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The group, linked to Gurugram-based WanderOn Experiences Pvt Ltd, was found to have violated provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Each motorcycle was fined Rs 10,000, taking the total penalty to Rs 1.2 lakh.

The fine, the officials said, was imposed because the group had entered an ecologically fragile wetland, where vehicle movement outside designated roads can damage the landscape and disturb wildlife.

This is the first time an organised motorcycle group has been penalised under Ladakh's continuing crackdown on illegal off-roading in protected wildlife areas.

Days earlier, on June 30, officials had intercepted a Mahindra XUV 3XO during routine patrolling near Man Village along Pangong Lake.

The SUV was allegedly being driven off-road inside the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary. It was seized under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and released after its owner, a resident of Meerut, paid a Rs 50,000 penalty.

Adventure tourism has surged in Ladakh over the past few years, making it one of India's favourite destinations for bikers and SUV enthusiasts. Officials, however, say an increasing number of visitors are leaving designated roads and driving through wetlands, lake shores and wildlife habitats, causing lasting damage to the cold desert ecosystem.

The Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary is home to several rare Himalayan species, including the Tibetan wild ass (kiang), black-necked crane, Tibetan gazelle and the snow leopard. Wildlife experts say off-roading through these habitats can disturb breeding grounds and leave scars on the fragile terrain that take years to recover.

'Travel Responsibly'

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said Ladakh's mountains, rivers, lakes and wildlife were among its greatest treasures and urged visitors to enjoy the region responsibly.

"We wholeheartedly welcome every visitor who comes to experience the unparalleled beauty, culture and hospitality of Ladakh. I urge all tourists to enjoy our breathtaking landscapes and unique wildlife responsibly and refrain from any activity that harms our fragile ecology or disturbs protected habitats. The Administration will continue to promote tourism, but equally, we shall enforce the law firmly against those who endanger Ladakh's priceless natural heritage," he said.