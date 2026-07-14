Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition by a Mumbai resident that had challenged the approval given for renovation of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's seaside Bandra bungalow, Mannat. The Supreme Court said people may renovate their homes in accordance with the law.

The petitioner had alleged that the statutory approvals required for the project and environmental norms were not followed.

Senior counsel Shoaib Alam, appearing for the petitioner, argued that approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) was necessary and that the alleged violations continue.

He said such approval is a precondition for projects costing more than Rs 5 crore.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also questioned the petitioner's intent.

Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the bungalow is a private residence and if its occupants want to make changes or renovate, they may do so while following the law. The petitioner's lawyer requested that the matter be remitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), but the Supreme Court did not accept this plea.

The court said it is not influenced by a person's popularity or celebrity status in this case.

Earlier, the NGT had dismissed an appeal challenging the environmental and coastal approvals granted for renovation and expansion of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's prominent seaside Mumbai bungalow, Mannat.

In its order, the NGT had stated that the project complies with environmental rules and the necessary approvals were granted under the regulations. That cleared the way for the expansion work at Mannat to proceed.

In March 2025 social activist Santosh Daundkar had filed the appeal before the NGT.

The petition had challenged the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance given by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on January 3.

The petition alleged that the approval process for Mannat's expansion did not adequately follow environmental norms.

Parties associated with the project, however, said that all necessary permissions were obtained as per rules.

Gauri Khan had proposed adding two additional floors to a six-storey annex building at Mannat, and that proposal had sparked controversy over coastal and environmental clearances.

Now the Supreme Court has also refused to hear the challenge and has dismissed the petition.