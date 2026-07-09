<i>Deool Band 2</i> Director Shuts Down Trolls After Shah Rukh Khan Waives Rs 42 Lakh Bill: 'Nothing To Do With Religion'

Marathi filmmaker Pravin Tarde has responded to criticism directed at Shah Rukh Khan after revealing that the superstar helped his film Deool Band 2 by waiving its Rs 42 lakh Digital Cinema Package (DCP) cost.

What's Happening

Tarde had recently shared that he approached Shah Rukh's company seeking a discount because the makers did not have enough funds to pay the DCP charges before the film's release.

According to the director, the actor's decision allowed Deool Band 2 to hit theatres, where it went on to enjoy a successful box office run and eventually crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

His revelation, however, drew criticism from some social media users, who questioned why Shah Rukh had supported a film centred on a Hindu deity and attempted to link the gesture to religion.

Addressing the controversy during an interview with Podkatta, Tarde dismissed the criticism.

"What is the Hindu-Muslim issue in this? He is a part of the film industry, and so am I. We approached his company seeking a discount because we only had Rs 12-13 lakh, while the bill was around ₹43 lakh. Shah Rukh asked his team whether the film was good. They told him it was an excellent film, and he immediately instructed them to hand over the DCP, saying we could discuss the payment later."

The filmmaker went on to praise Shah Rukh's gesture, saying it reflected generosity rather than any religious consideration.

He added, "The film was ready for release, and we had to clear the dues. He simply said, 'Give them the DCP first. We'll sort out the bill later.' Isn't that greatness? If someone helps us with such a big heart, should we ignore that kindness because of caste or religion? We must acknowledge it. As far as Hindutva is concerned, I don't have to prove anything to anyone. Thanking Shah Rukh Khan has nothing to do with my Hindutva ideology. A good person is a good person."

About Deool Band 2

Deool Band 2 is the sequel to the 2015 Marathi film Deool Band. The film explores the conflict between faith and atheism while also addressing the issue of farmer suicides.

It features Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde in lead roles, with Mangesh Desai, Sanskruti Balgude, Devendra Gaikwad, Savita Malpekar and Pravin Tarde appearing in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles.