Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To A Fan Who Loves Him More Than Her Husband

Shah Rukh Khan's wit is synonymous with his charm, as it always has been. A recent incident was all the more proof of this when a fan told him she loved the actor more than her own husband. The exchange took place at an event organised by a real estate group in Mangalore that the superstar was attending.

What's Happening

Shah Rukh Khan entertained the audience by grooving to some of his hit songs and interacting with them.

When the fan told him that she loved him more than her husband, Shah Rukh Khan left the audience in splits when he said, "Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na (You could have told this to me in private)."

He added, "I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much."

Speaking of how much he loves coming to Karnataka, Shah Rukh Khan continued, "Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn't know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great."

What's Next For Shah Rukh Khan?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. Back in January, the actor announced the film's release date – December 24. Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, he wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas, #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement."

The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe. Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling. It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level.

The title reveal video featured SRK in a powerful avatar, introduced with the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam" - KING.

Fans also noticed an Easter egg in the teaser - Khan wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and striking style add to the intrigue, giving fans a glimpse of a never-before-seen Shah Rukh Khan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment alongside Marflix Pictures, King marks a significant milestone as the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

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