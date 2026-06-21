Crazy Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Dances To <i>Koi Mil Gaya</i> At Politician Supriya Sule's Daughter's Pre-Wedding Bash

Shah Rukh Khan was among the notable guests at the pre-wedding celebrations of MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule. Videos and pictures from the event have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the actor interacting with guests and taking part in the festivities.

In one viral clip, Shah Rukh joined the bride, groom, and guests on the dance floor. The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble, featuring a sharply tailored jacket with bandhgala-inspired details. He danced to the song Koi Mil Gaya from his 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In another clip, SRK was seen posing for pictures with MP Supriya Sule and other guests.

Revati Sule, daughter of NCP MP Supriya Sule and Sadanand Sule, got married to Sarang Lakhani on Saturday, June 20. Sarang is the son of industrialist Arun Lakhani and currently works as Executive Director of Nagpur-based Vishvaraj Group. He is contesting the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections as a BJP candidate from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli constituency, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

What's Next For Shah Rukh Khan?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. Back in January, the actor announced the film's release date – December 24. Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, he wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas, #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement."

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment alongside Marflix Pictures, King marks a significant milestone as the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in key roles.