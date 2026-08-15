"AI Is Crying In The Corner": Man Uses ChatGPT To Find Lost Clogs In A Sea Of Footwear

A video showing a man using ChatGPT to locate his lost clogs in a sea of footwear has gone viral on social media, leaving many internet users amused. The clip, shared by Instagram user Shubhang Borkar and widely circulated online, shows a crowded area where hundreds of pairs of footwear had been left outside. According to social media posts, the man misplaced one of his clogs among more than 1,000 pairs and struggled to find it on his own.

Instead of searching manually, he reportedly turned to ChatGPT for help. The man took a photograph of the large collection of footwear and used the artificial intelligence chatbot to identify his missing clog. Moments later, he appeared to locate the footwear, drawing laughter and surprise from those around him.

Watch the video here:

The post received more than 2 million views, with social media users flooding the comments section with humorous reactions. "I didn't know we could use ChatGPT this way," commented one user, while another joked, "Just pick the most beautiful pair and leave." The incident also sparked witty remarks, with one user writing, "AI is crying in the corner," and another suggesting, "You could have used Gemini Live." Many praised the man's ingenuity, with one commenter summing it up as, "Modern problems require modern solutions." Sharing a similar experience, one woman wrote that her husband once went to a book sale, took photos of the shelves, and asked ChatGPT to locate a specific book, which it successfully identified.

The authenticity of the video and the exact details surrounding the incident could not be independently verified. However, the clip has sparked widespread discussion about the growing role of artificial intelligence in daily life.

While AI continues to be used for complex tasks across industries, this viral moment has reminded many that the technology can also serve light-hearted and practical purposes. For this man, it appears to have helped him reunite with his missing clogs.