AI Must Not Replace Human Consciousness: Allahabad High Court Judge

Artificial intelligence should complement human capabilities but must not become a substitute for human consciousness, Allahabad High Court judge Ajit Kumar said on Friday.

Addressing a dialogue on "Human Consciousness in the Age of Artificial Intelligence" here, he said excessive dependence on AI could weaken essential human abilities.

Several judges, law officers, advocates and other dignitaries attended the programme, organised by SHANKH - an organisation believed to be ideologically inclined to the RSS.

According to a press release, he said technology should remain a tool to assist humans, while consciousness, judgement and self-awareness must remain at the centre of technological progress.

Justice Kumar said every invention has both positive and negative aspects, and its impact depends on how it is used. He said technology can become a means of progress when the human mind approaches it constructively, but excessive dependence on it could weaken essential human capabilities, including self-awareness and judgement.

Chinmaya Mission's Swami Mitranand said AI could aid India's quest for truth and help harmonise tradition with modern technology, but cannot replace human originality or enable spiritual realisation.

He said AI could be used to present India's rich spiritual and cultural traditions in new ways, citing his team's use of AI tools in presenting the Bhagavad Gita and attempting to present the complete Kamban Ramayanam in Tamil.

He, however, stressed that AI could provide information but could not replace human originality or enable spiritual realisation.

Acharya Shantanu Maharaj said AI was itself a product of human consciousness and could provide answers, but the ability to ask questions remained uniquely human.

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